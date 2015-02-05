Duterte ratifies Paris climate deal

“This is what we have been waiting for — for developed countries that are the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases [GHG] to aid vulnerable, low-emitting nations like the Philippines,” said Legarda, adding, “Once we fully ratify, we become part of the succeeding meetings about the Paris Agreement. It is to our advantage that we are in the talks so we can converge with fellow vulnerable nations on how we move forward and compel big greenhouse gas emitters to do their fair share.”