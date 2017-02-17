Drug charges filed against Philippines' Senator de Lima

“This is travesty of truth and justice. (It’s) plain and simple political persecution. I will fight this out for as long as I can. They can never break my spirit,” de Lima said. As former Justice Secretary, and before that a Human Rights Commissioner, de Lima led investigations into alleged the summary executions carried out by former Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte, who was elected president in the May 2016 national elections, during which de Lima also won a senatorial seat.