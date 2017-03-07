Death penalty bill gets final OK from House with 216 ‘yes’ votes

Manila: The Philippines' House of Representatives, the lower house of Congress, on Tuesday passed on third and final reading the controversial death penalty bill, thereby reintroducing capital punishment in the country of 100 million.
House Bill No. 4727, which seeks to reimpose capital punishment on seven drug-related offenses, sailed past third and final reading with 216 affirmative votes, with 54 against, according to local media.
Fifty-four other lawmakers, including former President and incumbent Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Batangas Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto, voted against the measure, and one abstained.