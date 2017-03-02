Big Ben is a slam dunk

“It’s bizarre, going to the States you need something like a godfather, someone backing you up ... unluckily I didn’t have anyone so I just did everything on my own. Things didn’t go my way,” he said.

So he headed to the Philippines instead, starting initially at a little-known school in the central city of Cebu. But at an invitational tournament, Mbala shot the lights out against La Salle, a wealthy, Catholic Church-run Manila school financially backed by several billionaire alumni, and he was quickly recruited. The Philippines’ university basketball scene resembles the American system in terms of popularity and importance, with games broadcast on national television and attracting crowds of more than 10,000. Mbala was among the early African recruits to the Philippines. Now, nearly every university has filled their quota of one foreign student with an African. “They [African imports] raised the standards of the game because of that talent. And the local players are learning to adapt to bigger opponents as well,” Ayo said. Despite his achievements, Mbala remains a work in progress. He struggled to execute a spin dribble, a must-have skill for Filipino players, during the La Salle practice witnessed by AFP. With better ball-handling skills, his coach believes Mbala could be at the level of a top-calibre level collegiate player in the US, which is one step away from the NBA. “There are some aspects of his game that he has to improve. But physically, talent-wise, he can play,” Ayo said. “Had he started playing basketball at an early age all of his skills would have developed by now. But since he started with football that affected it somewhat.” Mbala, who idolises NBA legend Michael Jordan and LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers, makes no secret of his own dream of playing in the world’s top pro league. But Mbala is putting as much effort into his business management course as his basketball career. He said he was aware basketball was a “gamble” and an NBA career was no certainty, citing woeful stories of promising young men whose careers were prematurely ruined by injury. “Unluckily, they didn’t get to finish college for backup ... I want to have a degree just in case,” he said. More from Philippines Duterte can’t fool world, detained senator says

