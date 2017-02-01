Army awaits official Duterte order on arrest powers

“Under the pretext of the PNP standing down on Operation Tokhang, the president has just exercised an emergency power of the commander-in-chief as provided in the constitution, calling out the armed forces to suppress lawless violence, rebellion, or invasion. The exercise of this emergency power requires the existence of lawless violence, invasion or rebellion. It cannot be invoked due to his own order suspending the PNP from conducting anti-drug operations,” she said.