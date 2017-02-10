11-foot crocodile captured in North Cotabato

On September 3, 2011, residents and crocodile hunters from Palawan southwestern Philippines captured a 6.17-metre crocodile named Lolong in Bunawan creek, Agusan del Sur province, also in the south. The Indo-Pacific saltwater crocodile was dubbed as the largest crocodile ever caught and placed in captivity. It died at the badly-maintained Bunawan Ecopark and Wildlife Reservation Centre in Consuelo village on February 10, 2013.