Zubair made governor Sindh as a ‘reward’ — Imran

He said Rs90 billion was spent on Larkana, but Mohenjo Daro is looking better than Larkana. Earlier Hussain had become Don of Sindh from outside the country. Now Zardari is running the government in Sindh from outside the country. Sharif’s children are outside the county. These three leaders have their interests and money outside the country. How will the country progress, he wondered, through these three leaders when their money and interests exist in other countries.