Situation in Pakistan has changed from “hopeless to hopeful” - Ex-Army Chief

“The air force had to work with get care to avoid collateral damage as there were no clear battle lines in the 8,000 square kilometres of the mountainous area. More than 38,000 families had to be moved to huge temporary camps while the operation was continuing. It is a tribute to the people manning the camps that not one woman or child died there, and now more than 90 per cent of the families have returned to their homes.”

“We intend to hold and secure our western border with Afghanistan. We know it is porous, but our determination is illustrated by way that on our side we have the army patrolling the border while the Afghans only have their police force on their side.” Sharif’s responsibilities also included commanding the Pakistan Rangers who took the fight into Karachi, and he was pleased to note that Karachi had moved up from being the sixth most dangerous city in the world to 36th although he was quick to add that there “is obviously more to do”. After the success in North Waziristan, Sharif moved on to create two new army divisions to protect the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, CPEC, that runs 2,600km linking the Chinese city of Kashgar with the Pakistani port of Gwadar running over the Karakoram Highway and some of Pakistan’s more rugged territory with a new network of highways, railways, optical fibre and pipelines. The Corridor has attracted between $46 to $54 billion (Dh169 billion to Dh198 billion) in investment from China and elsewhere, and other new highways will link CPEC to Pakistan’s main cities of Lahore and Karachi, and the entire project is seen as a major shift towards economic stability and growth in Pakistan. “It is the army’s task to ensure that the rule of the state can run everywhere in the country,” said Sharif, adding that on November 13, the first convoy had left Kashgar and had successfully reached Gwadar with no incident. “Our neighbourhood is safer; peace has improved; and CPEC will make a big difference to the country,” he said. More from Pakistan Imran Khan issued contempt notice

