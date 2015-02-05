Sharif calls for solution to Palestinian issue

Islamabad: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif held talks here on Tuesday, urging the international community to play its role for just settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in order to pave the way for peace in the region, officials said.

At a joint news conference they called for implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution demanding an end to Israeli colonies in the West Bank. The Palestinian leader arrived here Monday night on a three-day visit, his third to Pakistan. Prime Minister Sharif stressed that peace in Middle East could not be achieved without a just resolution of the Palestine-Israel conflict. The prime minister said Pakistan will continue its support for the Palestinian cause at all forums. The establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of the pre-1967 borders with Al Quds Al Sharif (Jerusalem) as the capital is only way to guarantee peace, the prime minister said. Abbas thanked the government and people of Pakistan for steadfastly supporting the cause of Palestine and said during the talks he briefed the prime minister about the latest developments. The Palestinian president expressed concern over the planned shifting of the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Occupied Jerusalem, saying that this step would manifestly violate the UNSC resolutions. Abbas said thousands of Palestinian students were studying at Pakistani universities and stressed the need to constitute a joint committee to work out ways for strengthening bilateral relations. Later, the two leaders jointly inaugurated the newly constructed building of Palestinian embassy in Islamabad on a plot of land donated by the Pakistan government which had also contributed toward the construction of the complex. More from Pakistan US travel ban on Pakistan ‘counterproductive’

