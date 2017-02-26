PPP in dilemma over induction of politician

Marwat, who was the son-in-law of the former Pakistani President Ghulam Ishaq Khan, draws his political strength on ethnic support from a constituency in Karachi. While in the PPP he was accused of raping Veena Hayat, a PPP supporter and the daughter of a feudal chieftain. Marwat was also criticised by PPP activists when he sent Shahla Raza, the present deputy speaker of the Sindh assembly, and the former deputy speaker Raheela Tiwana, to jail for political reasons.