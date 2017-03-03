Pakistan will not extradite Jadhav: Aziz

Aziz said a dossier regarding the spy had been shared with the United Nations in order to prove the direct and indirect Indian intervention in Pakistan. “Our stance in this regard is also being acknowledged at the international level,” he said.

Jhadav, said to be naval officer working for RAW, was arrested last year in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province on charges of spying and stoking terrorism and sectarianism in the country. Jadhav was reportedly arrested after entering the country from Iran. When asked if the government was planning to give the same ‘red carpet’ treatment to Jadhav, which they gave to Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) contractor Raymond Davis, Aziz explained: “It has never been said that there was any lack of evidence against him.” “We have prepared an FIR [first-information report] and a case to prosecute the Indian state actor for [his] involvement in subversive and terrorist activities in Pakistan,” Aziz told the House during Question Hour. The Pakistan Army had earlier released a video of Jadhav, in which he said he was a serving Indian Navy officer. India has acknowledged Jadhav as a retired Indian Navy officer, but denied that he was in any way connected to the government. Aziz said Islamabad has shared a dossier with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on New Delhi’s involvement in internal affairs of Pakistan and in subversive and terrorist activities in the country. “This dossier includes details about Kulbashan Jadhav and his activities.” The adviser also said the dossier was prepared on the basis of thorough groundwork and inputs from various departments. According to Geo TV, the dossier was a way forward to work on the prosecution of Jadhav. “This is very delicate and sensitive issue, and requires detailed preparations and homework as it relates to direct or indirect involvement of Indian state actor in subversive and terrorist activities in Pakistan.” He said Pakistan’s viewpoint on this issue is being accepted internationally and the government has also sent a list of questions to the Indian government on this matter. More from Pakistan Fresh fear stalks 'honour' violence victim

