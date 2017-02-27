Pakistan races to tap virgin coal fields

This will be done for the next two and a half years to dry the mine, and then the water will be treated and re-used in the coal power plant. The pipeline, linking the reservoir to the coal mines 26km away, is almost complete.

“They will pump dirty water from the mine to store in the [reservoir] and that will pollute the sweet water in our wells. Engro is willing to give us money but we don’t want it. This is our ancestral land and we won’t leave,” said Padma Bai, one of the villagers protesting the project. Leela Ram, whose large home lies close to the reservoir, said it should be built nearer the coal mine. “Why can’t they dump the water where there are no people?” she asked. The villagers have filed a case in the Sindh High Court and applied for a stay order to block the reservoir’s construction. The court hearings are under way but construction goes on. “I will go all the way to the Supreme Court if need be,” said Ram, who is leading the protest. The company said the site originally planned for the effluents was the nearby Rann of Kutch salt marshes but since they are a Ramsar Site for migratory birds the natural depression of Gorrano was selected instead. The company is providing alternative pasture for villagers living near the Gorrano reservoir, and building new homes, schools and health care facilities for two villages being relocated to make way for the mine and power plant, said Mohsin Babbar, the company’s media manager. “This will be a benchmark project — and will set the standard for others,” said Shaikh, referring to the new homes, a planned 70 bed hospital and a training centre for the local people. “Of course if they [villagers] are not happy, this project will not work,” he added. More from Pakistan Google honours Pakistan’s ‘Angel of Mercy’

CPEC game changer for region: Nawaz Sharif

Musharraf begins TV career as analyst

Pakistan army courts get two-year extension









