Pakistan mourns Lahore victims of Taliban attack

“They (the militants) have no link with Islam nor do they believe in any religion, the only thing they know is killing people, this is utterly an act of terrorism,” Tariq Saleem told AFP.

Nadeem Akhtar called on the government to do more to bring the situation under control. “Our children and people are being killed in these attacks,” he said. Both the UK and the US branded the attack “cowardly” in separate statements, while the EU said it was “shocked and saddened” by the incident. Lahore, the country’s cultural capital, suffered one of Pakistan’s deadliest attacks in 2016 — a Jamaat-ul-Ahrar suicide bomb in a park last Easter that killed more than 70 including many children. But such incidents have been rare in the city in recent years. Cricket fans had been quick to voice fears that Monday’s explosion could derail plans to hold the highly anticipated final of the Pakistan Super League in Lahore. Pakistan’s international tournaments have been held abroad for years out of security fears, and the second year of the popular Twenty20 tournament is ongoing in the United Arab Emirates. Officials had already reassured international players they would receive “head of state” level protection in Lahore, with thousands of police deployed and bulletproof buses. “Now ... there will be a wave of suspicion and fear in their minds,” a frustrated PSL chairman Najam Sethi said on private TV channel Geo after the attack. But he insisted Pakistanis show they are not afraid. “We will stand firm, we will fight ... we will show you by having the final in Lahore.” - AFP More from Pakistan Case of the missing bloggers

