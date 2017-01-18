Pakistan forces kill new leader of banned sectarian group

Lahore: Pakistani counter-terrorism forces killed the new leader of the banned sectarian Lashkar-e-Jhangvi militant group, along with three more militants, in an operation in the eastern province of Punjab, authorities said on Wednesday.
The killings come 18 months after police gunned down longtime Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) leader Malek Ishaq in a separate encounter.
Among the four militants killed on Tuesday night was Asif Chotoo, also known by the name Rizwan, who was named LeJ chief after Ishaq’s death, authorities said.
“He was now heading Lashkar-e-Jhangvi,” the Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab said in a statement.
The extremist LeJ, one of a myriad of militant outfits operating in Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for the deaths of hundreds of civilians, mostly minority Muslims.
The four suspects were killed in a shoot-out in Sheikhupura city, about 40km northwest of the Punjab capital of Lahore, by counter-terrorism forces acting on a tip that the group was planning an attack in Lahore.
“Big chapters of terrorism, target killings have been closed today,” the statement added. “These terrorists were merciless killing machines.”