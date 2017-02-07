Pakistan clears Interpol warrant for Altaf Hussain

Islamabad: Pakistan’s interior ministry on Tuesday gave a green signal to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to approach Interpol for the arrest of Altaf Hussain, founder of Karachi-based Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), local television channels reported.
Hussain, who has been living in London for more than two decades in self-imposed exile, and has British citizenship, is wanted in Pakistan over multiple cases.
Britain and Pakistan do not have an extradition treaty.
Last year, an antiterrorism court in Karachi issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Hussain for allegedly delivering anti-Pakistan speeches by telephone from London as well as making disparaging remarks against Pakistan Army and inciting violence.
In October 2016, the British metropolitan police Scotland Yard had cleared Hussain in a money laundering case initiated after a raid at the MQM founder’s residence in London in December 2012 in which the police reportedly found £400,000 (Dh1.57 million) from there.