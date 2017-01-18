No freeing Bin Laden doctor, Pakistan officials insist

“The law is taking its course and Afridi is having full opportunity of a fair trial,” the Daily Times newspaper quoted Law Minister Zahid Hamid as telling the upper house, in response to a lawmaker’s query about reports of a possible release.

“Afridi worked against the law and our national interest, and the Pakistan government has repeatedly been telling the United States that under our law he committed a crime and was facing the law.” In 2012, Afridi was sentenced to 33 years in prison after being convicted of being a member of militant group Lashkar-e-Islam. That conviction was overturned in 2013, but Afridi was then charged with murder, relating to the death of a patient eight years earlier. He remains in jail awaiting trial. Many Pakistanis were infuriated by the US raid to grab Bin Laden in the military garrison town of Abbottabad, just a two-hour drive from Islamabad, the capital. Pakistani officials describe Bin Laden’s long presence in Abbottabad as a security lapse and reject any suggestion that members of the military or intelligence services were complicit in hiding him. Last May, Pakistan’s foreign ministry angrily criticised US President-elect Donald Trump for saying he could get Pakistan to free Afridi “within two minutes”. Pakistan joined the US war on militancy after the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. But US officials often describe Islamabad as an unreliable partner that has sheltered the Afghan Taliban leadership and demand tougher action against militant groups based along its border with Afghanistan. More from Pakistan Imran Khan issued contempt notice

