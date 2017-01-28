Missing Pakistani activist home ‘safe’: family

A fifth activist, Samar Abbas, also disappeared a few days later. No group has claimed responsibility and the whereabouts of the other four are still unknown.

It is not known how the five activists went missing, but some rights groups and newspapers have asked whether state or military agencies were in any way involved. The Interior Ministry has repeatedly said it is doing all it can to recover the missing men. Human Rights Watch said their near simultaneous disappearances raised concerns of government involvement, which officials and intelligence sources have denied. Pakistan has had a history of enforced disappearances over the past decade, but they have mainly been confined to conflict zones near the Afghanistan border or to Balochistan province where separatists are battling for independence. A virulent social media campaign painting the missing as blasphemers triggered a flood of threats despite denials from their worried families, with observers saying the claims could place them in danger. The charge, which can carry the death penalty, is hugely sensitive in deeply conservative Muslim Pakistan, where even unproven allegations have stirred mob lynchings and murder. Friends, family and supporters of all five men deny they have blasphemed, and have denounced the campaign to press that charge, which could endanger their lives were they to reappear. In Pakistan, conviction under the blasphemy laws can carry a mandatory death sentence. Haider has written columns for a popular English-language newspaper and taught at the Fatima Jinnah Women’s University in the city of Rawalpindi, some 15km from capital Islamabad. Last year, Haider wrote a poem about human rights abuses in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, including a line about his friends’ friends disappearing. He queried whether his friends, or even he himself, will be next to suffer such a fate. Two of the missing activists, Waqas Goraya and Aasim Saeed, live in the Netherlands and Singapore. Their relatives said they were taken on January 4 while visiting Pakistan. The fourth activist, Ahmad Raza Naseer, suffers from polio. Rights groups say Pakistani activists and journalists often find themselves caught between the country’s security establishment and militant groups including the Taliban. Pakistan is routinely ranked among the world’s most dangerous countries for journalists, and reporting critical of security policies controlled by the powerful military is considered a major red flag, with reporters at times detained, beaten and even killed. More from Pakistan Palestine president to visit Pakistan tomorrow

