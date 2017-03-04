Hundreds of suspected militants detained in Pakistan sweep

“Ironically, Punjab tops all other Pakistani territories in terms of religious/extremist/outlawed groups density; as many as 107 of the 240 or so socio-politically lethal groups are headquartered in the province, with 71 in Lahore and around alone, including the one that is an eyesore for Indians,” said Imtiaz Gul, executive director of the Islamabad-based Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS). He was referring to Hafiz Saeed’s Lashkar-e-Taiba, which has been resurrected as Jamaat-ud-Daawa.