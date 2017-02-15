Four suicide bombers strike Pakistan in one day

Also on Monday two members of a bomb disposal unit were killed in Quetta, the capital of restive Balochistan province, when a device they were defusing went off. It was unclear if the Quetta bomb was related to the other attacks.

Jamaat-UL-Ahrar, a faction of the Pakistani Taliban, has claimed the attacks in Lahore and Mohmand. Last week the group vowed a fresh wave of assaults on government installations. Spokesman for both Jamaat-UL-Ahrar and the main TTP told AFP Wednesday the attacks would continue. The deadly assaults prompted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to convene a security review with the powerful military chief and senior government officials. They “reiterated the national resolve of complete physical and ideological annihilation of terrorism and extremism”, according to a statement from the PM’s office. Pakistan has seen a dramatic improvement in security since its deadliest-ever extremist attack — a Pakistani Taliban assault on a school in Peshawar in 2014 which left more than 150 people dead, mostly children, and prompted a government and military crackdown. The army intensified a long-awaited operation in the semi-autonomous tribal areas, where militants had previously operated with impunity, and the government launched a vaunted National Action Plan against extremism. Emboldened Pakistanis are once again attending public gatherings and a sense of optimism is palpable after more than a decade of militant attacks. But critics have repeatedly warned that the crackdown does not address the root causes of extremism, and home-grown groups like the Pakistani Taliban can still carry out spectacular assaults. “Another tragic attack, this time in Peshawar after Quetta and Lahore,” wrote Siraj-ul-Haq, chief of Pakistan’s main Islamic party Jamaat-e-Islami, on Twitter. “This new wave of terrorist attacks is worrisome.” More from Pakistan Case of the missing bloggers

