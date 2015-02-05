Faced with blackouts, Pakistan’s largest public park goes solar

“The new solar energy system is really marvellous and no less than a good friend,” he said. Power outages used to force employees to stay after hours to get their work done, without payment, he said, but that problem is now solved.

Similar solar installations could potentially play a wider role in Pakistan, which struggles with severe power shortages, particularly in the hot summer and cold winter months when air conditioning or heating are in demand and power cuts can last up to 20 hours a day, researchers say. Only about two-thirds of the country’s nearly 200 million people have access to electricity, according to the World Bank. To expand access and keep pace with economic and population growth, Pakistan needs to invest between 3.7 per cent and 5.5 per cent of its GDP each year in electricity generation, the bank says. Putting money into renewable energy could reduce blackouts, improve health, boost the economy and help the country meet its goals to cut poverty and climate-changing emissions, energy researchers say. Pakistan could produce as much as 2.9 million megawatts of power from solar, 340,000 megawatts from wind and 100,000 megawatts from hydropower if funds were available to build the infrastructure, according to Pakistan’s Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) and World Bank studies. With the costs of renewable energy falling fast, Pakistan’s Planning, Development and Reforms Ministry late last year announced plans to boost wind and solar power generation by the end of 2018. Fast track for solar “These energy plans are being implemented on a fast-track basis in Sindh, Punjab and Baluchistan provinces, which account for 80 per cent of the total solar and wind energy generation potential,” said Amjad Ali Awan, chief executive of the AEDB. The longer-term aim is to boost renewable energy from 5 per cent to 25 per cent of the country’s energy mix by 2030, he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Ahsan Iqbal, federal minister for planning, development and reforms, said the government hoped to replicate solar projects like that in Fatima Jinnah Park. The project “is convincing us to work with provincial governments to provide solar power to similar public parks, to lessen the load on the national grid and save the budget spent on hefty electricity bills in these public parks”, he said. More from Pakistan US travel ban on Pakistan ‘counterproductive’

