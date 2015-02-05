Coffee culture is on every lip

White chocolate and latte are among the favourites of Pakistanis whereas espresso is usually preferred by foreigners who are fond of the place as it offers a huge variety of black coffee found at no other place in the city. Most of the coffee beans are exclusive to Second Cup and come from Costa Rica, Colombia to Indonesia, from Central Africa to the island of Sumatra.

With 9 outlets in Islamabad, Lahore and Sialkot, this Canadian coffee brand is the fastest-growing coffee chain which is surprisingly moving to cities like Sialkot and Gujrat, affirming that coffee is increasing in popularity and expanding to smaller urban centres. Youngsters mostly visit cafes with friends. “I love to explore new cafes and try new flavours of coffee especially with my friends. We usually meet at coffee house to discuss projects and ideas” says Daniyal Shafiq, a university student. Wifi on the house One of Islamabad’s charming coffee houses is Mocca Coffee, equipped with wifi, books and publications and meeting room facility. When this local coffee brand began its operations in 2008, the idea was “less about coffee and more about offering a place where people can hang out and an ambience were they can work too,” says owner of Mocca cafe Syed Nadir Ali. This local coffee shop is adored for its variety of coffee, high quality and comfy atmosphere. Mocca is like workplace for some and home away from home for others. “The comfy seating, great coffee and friendly welcome is what keeps me coming to Mocca,” says Fatima Shiraz,28, a regular customer. Many coffee shops in Pakistan now have bookcases so people can flip through books or magazines while enjoying their coffee. What sets Classic Rock Coffee apart from others is that it aims to blend music and socialising with coffee culture. This cafe is changing the cafe scene in the city with its live music performances, which is now being held in many other cafes. “We mostly encourage young and rising talent but also regularly invite the known musicians and bands like Faraz Anwar, Rizwan ul Haq, Sarmad Ghafoor, Zeejah Fazli, Arieb Azhar,” says Asif Waheed, Managing Director of Classic Rock Coffee. Classic Rock Coffee Pakistan, a US-based coffee chain, opened up in Islamabad in November 2015 with a new concept and combination: classic rock themed outlet with freshly roasted coffee and live music. “We wanted to do something different and the results have been amazing in one year. People love our coffee, our customers are increasing and in the meantime locals are becoming more aware of their coffee,” says Asif Waheed. The per capita coffee consumption in the country is less than 0.8 kg, but the cafe culture especially in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi is bound to change that number. There is a now a consensus that coffee is more than just a drink: It’s a culture, an art, and a passion. More from Pakistan Imran Khan issued contempt notice

