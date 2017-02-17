Case of the missing bloggers

The abductions have also spurred a national debate about where and how to draw the line between free speech and hate speech in a society that is deeply divided by ideology and religion, and where extremists on both sides can utilise the protective cloaking of internet sites as well as the public free-for-all of cable TV to spew inflammatory accusations.

"We are seeing the most vicious and provocative hate speech on some television talk shows," Imtiaz Alam, a veteran journalist and a recent target of such attacks, wrote in a newspaper column. "Allegations of blasphemy, immorality and un-patriotism are being levelled to incite violence and endanger the lives of many media persons." While many Pakistanis would regard such comments as offensive, there was immediate and widespread public outrage over the abductions and concern that the bloggers would meet the same fate as many Pakistanis subjected to "enforced disappearances" in past years, who have never been seen again. Civic rights groups protested across the country, and the US and British governments expressed concern. "To the casual eye, our press would seem to be very free," said Farhatullah Babar, a senator in his 70s who has long pressed for laws to bring security agencies under public legal purview. "There are voices of sanity being raised, but there is also fear and self-censorship. When it comes to what the state sees as going against national security or religion, there is no freedom of expression." Pakistani officials denied having any knowledge of the kidnappings. Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar, assured parliament last month that it was "not the policy of this government" to take such actions. Several days later, the chief military spokesman told a news conference that "the army has nothing to do with the disappearance of the bloggers." Meanwhile, a media campaign was launched to discredit the missing men, mostly by conservative clerics and TV hosts. —Washington Post

