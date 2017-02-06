Afghan diplomat shot dead at Karachi consulate in Pakistan

Karachi: An Afghan diplomat was shot dead by the security guard inside the premises of the Consulate General of Afghanistan in Karachi on Monday.
According to police official, Zaki Adu, the third secretary at the Consulate was shot by the consulate guard Hayatullah, who is also an Afghan national.
Police and Rangers have cordoned off the area of Old Clifton which houses foreign missions in Karachi. Police said that guard, Hayatullah, opened fire on at Zaki in the lobby of the consulate after a personal disagreement on some issue which is still unknown.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Karachi, Azad Khan said that the situation is under control. He told a local television channel that the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
"We are collecting evidence and will obtain CCTV footage in order to investigate the incident," he said.