5 Pakistani soldiers, 10 militants killed in clashes along border with Afghanistan

The slain soldiers were identified as Naik Sanaullah, Naik Safdar, Sepoy Altaf, Sepoy Nek Mohammad and Sepoy Anwar.

The foreign ministry said in a statement the government of Pakistan had launched a “strong protest” with the Afghan government over the killing of five soldiers in Mohmand Agency and one soldier in neighbouring Khyber agency tribal area as a result of “firing by terrorists from Afghan territory.”