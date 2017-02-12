Timing of missile was no coincidence

The missile test came amid signs that Trump — having previously chided Japan for what he said was an insufficient contribution to the cost of housing US troops there — is seeking to reset his relationship with Abe. While Pyongyang may not have timed the launch specifically to send a signal to the new US administration, it allowed Abe and Trump to present a collective response.

Even as he continues to criticise Japan for its trade and currency policies, Trump promised during his meeting with Abe in Washington last week that the countries’ military alliance covers East China Sea islands that are disputed with China. That suggests a greater recognition that the US needs Japan’s assistance in North Asia for two things: To act as a buffer against China and to help pressure Kim over his nuclear ambitions. Trump had vowed last month to prevent the country from developing the capability to strike the US with a missile. The range of the missile fired on Sunday, if confirmed, is greater than an intermediate-range Musudan missile that North Korea fired last year, according to Cheong Seong-chang, a senior fellow at the Sejong Institute. “The North’s improvement in missile capability shown today will be met by the Trump administration’s strong opposition and will likely accelerate the Thaad deployment in South Korea,” Cheong said. “That would, of course, trigger a backlash by China, which will likely retaliate against South Korea further.” North Korea fired at least 25 projectiles last year, according to the UN, which bans it from pursuing ballistic missile technology because it could be used to deliver nuclear warheads. Pyongyang also detonated two nuclear devices in 2016. Kim said on January 1 that his country was in the “last stage” of preparations to test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile, leading Trump to write on Twitter, “It won’t happen!” Trump did not give specifics of how he’d stop Kim’s missile development. The UN Security Council unanimously passed a fresh resolution in late November that tightened sanctions on North Korea, including cutting the country’s coal exports, after the regime conducted its fifth nuclear test in September. Australia, which co-sponsored the resolution, will consider further sanctions, it said in a statement on Sunday. More from North Korea Missile test a success: North Korea

