Pyongyang’s missile test tests Trump’s resolve

North Korea is barred under UN resolutions from any use of ballistic missile technology. But six sets of UN sanctions since Pyongyang’s first nuclear test in 2006 have failed to halt its drive for what it insists are defensive weapons.

Last year the country conducted two nuclear tests and numerous missile launches in its quest to develop a nuclear weapons system capable of hitting the US mainland. A South Korean army official quoted by Yonhap news agency ruled out the possibility of a long-range missile test, describing the device as an upgraded version of the North’s Rodong missile. Seoul-based academic Yang Moo-Jin said the latest test was “a celebratory launch” to mark the February 16 birthday of Kim Jong-Il, late ruler and father of current leader Kim Jong-Un. Pyongyang often celebrates key anniversaries involving current and former leaders with missile launches, Yang, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies, told AFP. South Korea’s acting president Hwang Gyo-Ahn vowed a “corresponding punishment” in response to the launch, which came on the heels of a visit to Seoul by US Defence Secretary James Mattis this month. Mattis had warned Pyongyang that any nuclear attack would be met with an “effective and overwhelming” response. Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn, spoke to his South Korean counterpart Kim Kwan-Jin by phone and agreed to “seek all possible options” to curb future provocations by the North, Seoul’s presidential office said. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull also condemned the launch as a “further threat to regional ... peace and stability” and vowed to work with Beijing, Seoul and Tokyo to heap pressure on Pyongyang. In January, leader Kim Jong-Un boasted that Pyongyang was in the “final stages” of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in an apparent attempt to pressure the incoming US president. Trump shot back on Twitter, saying “It won’t happen.” James Char, senior analyst at the Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies in Singapore, said the launch was Pyongyang’s “way of showing characteristic defiance against ... Trump”. The latest launch poses a test for Trump, who will need the help of the North’s closest ally China to deal with the reclusive state. Relations have thawed in recent days after Trump reaffirmed Washington’s “One-China” policy in what he described as a “very warm” telephone conversation with President Xi Jinping. Analysts are divided over how close Pyongyang is to realising its full nuclear ambitions, especially as it has never successfully test-fired an ICBM. But all agree it has made enormous strides in that direction since Kim took over after the death of his father in December 2011. More from North Korea Missile test a success: North Korea

