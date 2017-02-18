Privilege and peril for North Korea’s first family

“He has remained quiet for a couple of years after criticising the North once. But now that his father has been poisoned to death, he will start speaking out again some day to criticise the regime,” he said.

The Kim family tree is littered with figures who met violent deaths or were forced into exile after being marked out by a regime which has never loosened its grip on power in three generations. Jong-Nam’s death evoked the fate of Jang Seong-Taek, a one-time number-two and uncle of the young ruler, who was executed in Pyongyang in 2013 for treason and corruption in a brutal display of who was now in charge. Jang is known to have served as Jong-Nam’s protector and provider, bankrolling the playboy’s profligate lifestyle. The Malaysian assassination may be straight out of the pages of a spy novel, but North Korea has a long history of spectacular targeted killings including a 1968 commando attack on South Korea’s presidential Blue House. Yi Han-Yong, Kim Jong-Nam’s cousin, was shot dead by two assassins in 1997 outside his home near Seoul after he defected in 1982 and published a memoir revealing details of the Kims’ private lives. Others have been sent packing despite posing no apparent challenge. Kim Jong-un’s uncle, 62-year-old Kim Pyong-Il, has been living in quasi-exile for the past three decades, mostly in Eastern Europe. Currently serving as ambassador to the Czech Republic, he was once tipped as the North’s next leader. “It’s long been a taboo to talk about him and any official who tries to befriend Pyong-Il is subject to punishment”, said the defector Kim. Jong-un’s brother Jong-Chul, 35, is also known to be living in near-exile, travelling abroad and keeping a discreet distance from politics. He was spotted watching British rock star Eric Clapton perform in London in 2015. South Korea’s spy chief said last year that Jong-Chul was living “in internal exile under tight surveillance” and was abusing alcohol and suffering from poor mental health. “Although Jong-Chul is older than Jong-un, it is highly unlikely that he will play any significant role in the North,” said Thae Yong-Ho, former North Korean deputy ambassador to London who defected to the South last year. “Had he been born to an ordinary family, he might have become a good guitarist”, he quipped. More from North Korea North Koreans in Malaysia keep low profile

