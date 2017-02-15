More questions than answers in assassination of North Korean

Some in Seoul wonder if Kim Jong-un might have become enraged when a South Korean newspaper reported last week that Kim Jong-nimmed tried to defect to the South in 2012. South Korea’s spy service denied this, but it’s still an open question: Could public speculation that a member of the exalted Kim dynasty wanted to flee to the hated South have pushed Kim Jong-un to order his half brother’s assassination?

Why the airport in Malaysia? There would seem to be easier, less public places to kill such a high-profile target. A possible explanation might be found in another nugget provided by South Korea’s spy agency: China had long protected Kim Jong-nimmed and his family in their home base of Macau. Analysts have seen Beijing as looking to Kim Jong-nimmed as a potential leader should North Korea’s regime collapse. With security, presumably overseen by China, tight in Macau, could there have been a security gap in Malaysia that offered North Korean assassins an opportunity they couldn’t have gotten elsewhere? Who are the mystery women? The details of the attack itself are a tangled mess. Kim told medical workers that he’d been sprayed with a chemical, which brings to mind past attacks with poison-tipped pens linked to North Korean assassins. South Korea’s spy agency says two women believed to be North Korean agents attacked Kim. They then reportedly fled. Japanese media quoted the government in Tokyo as saying those women may now be dead, but this has yet to be confirmed. To deepen the confusion, Malaysian police said Wednesday that they arrested a woman with Vietnamese travel documents at the airport in connection with Kim’s death. Her exact role wasn’t immediately clear. Finding out who these women are and who hired them could go a long way to unlocking the mystery. What next? North Korea has said nothing officially about the death, but that’s not unusual. The country’s propaganda specialists are masters at reporting only details that lionise the Kim family as paragons of virtue. This clearly doesn’t do that. China may be angry at the killing of a close North Korean contact, so there could be some sort of reaction, possibly back-channel, from Beijing. But a more concrete punishment could come from Washington. Cheong Seong-chang, a South Korean analyst, said the assassination might convince the US Congress to relist North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism, further isolating the already widely shunned country. More from North Korea Murdered Korean lived an open life in Macau

