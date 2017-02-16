Kim Jong Nam assassination: Malaysia arrests second woman

This combo shows a file picture (left)) taken on June 4, 2010 of Kim Jong-Nam, the eldest son of then-North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il in the southern Chinese city of Macau; an undated file picture (centre) received from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on April 18, 2009 of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il waving during a visit to the Huichon power station under construction in the North Korean city of Huichon, Chagang province; and a file photo taken on May 10, 2016 of current North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un waving from a balcony of the Grand People's Study House following a mass parade marking the end of the 7th Workers Party Congress in Kim Il-Sung Square in Pyongyang.



The woman arrested in the early hours of Thursday was alone when she was apprehended, a police statement said. Her Indonesian passport bore the name Siti Aishah, and gave her date of birth as February 11, 1992, and place of birth as Serang, Indonesia. The statement gave no other details. A Malaysian government source confirmed to Reuters that first suspect detained was the same woman whose image was captured by close circuit television footage showing her/swearing a white shirt with the letters “LOL” on the front. Her travel documents were in the name of Doan Thi Huong, showed a birth date of May 1988 and birthplace of Nam Dinh, Vietnam. “Investigation continues. Actions against suspect/suspects will be taken in accordance with the law,” the police statement said. NORTH KOREA’S SILENCE There was still no mention of Kim Jong Nam’s death in North Korean state media as of Thursday morning. At midnight, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to mark the birthday of his father, the late leader Kim Jong Il, who died in 2011. South Korea’s intelligence agency told lawmakers in Seoul/sthat the young and unpredictable North Korean leader had issued a “standing order” for his elder half-brother’s assassination, and that there had been a failed attempt in 2012. North Korean agents have killed rivals abroad before. And Kim Jong Nam had spoken out publicly against his family’s dynastic control of the isolated state. Malaysian police said Kim had been at the airport’s budget terminal to catch a flight to Macau on Monday when someone grabbed or held his face from behind, after which he felt dizzy and sought help at an information desk. “The cause of death is strongly suspected to be a poisoning attack,” said South Korean lawmaker Kim Byung-kee, who was briefed by the spy agency. Malaysian authorities rebuffed North Korean officials efforts to stop an autopsy being carried out on Kim Jong Nam, three Malaysian government sources familiar with the stand-off told Reuters. No decision has been taken on whether the body will eventually be handed over to North Korea, they added. According to South Korea’s spy agency, Kim Jong Nam had been living with his second wife, under Beijing’s protection, in the Chinese territory of Macau, South Korean lawmakers said. One of them said Kim Jong Nam also had a wife and son in Beijing. In Beijing, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday that China was aware of reports and closely following developments. More from North Korea Murdered Korean lived an open life in Macau

