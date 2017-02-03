Dabbling in blacklisted arts — for a fee

Khan’s vanity purchase is dwarfed in scale and cost by the monumental multimillion dollar projects Mansudae has worked on overseas — including the 50-metre high African Renaissance Monument, completed in 2010 outside the Senegalese capital Dakar. “We’ll send teams for between one and five years to work on these projects,” said Kim Hyon-hui, manager of the Mansudae Overseas Project (MOP) group. A day after the latest UN resolution was adopted, the US Treasury added the MOP to its blacklist of entities that “support North Korea’s illicit activities”.

Pretty much a ministry Ultimate authority over Mansudae technically resides with propaganda chief Kim Ki-Nam. But according to Michael Madden, editor of the website North Korea Leadership Watch, its lucrative status marks it out for special attention from supreme leader Kim Jong-un. “Given its prominence as a labour-service contractor and export company, realistic control over its affairs lies with Kim Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo-Jong,” Madden said. A vice-director in the Propaganda and Agitation Department, Kim Yo-Jong has risen swiftly through the ranks of the North Korean leadership to assume what analysts see as an influential position. Last week, she was added to the US Treasury Department’s blacklist in response to Pyongyang’s “serious” censorship activities. According to Pier Luigi Cecioni, who has operated as Mansudae’s official sales representative in the West for the past decade, Mansudae and the MOP enjoy an extremely high degree of autonomy. “They pretty much exist at the level of a ministry,” said Cecioni who sells paintings by Mansudae artists through an English-language website he manages. African governments have been Mansudae’s main market for large-scale projects, with statues, monuments and buildings ordered by countries like Angola, Botswana, Ethiopia, Namibia, Senegal and Zimbabwe. Kim declined to provide any details of MOP’s earnings, and estimates of how much hard currency the company brings in range from $5 million (Dh18.36 million) to $13 million a year. “In terms of its revenue earnings, Mansudae is a fairly small player,” said Madden. “Because of its importance and prominence in the country’s political culture — not to mention its “supreme” patronage — Mansudae is not hard pressed to earn more,” he added. Mansudae’s socialist-realist style has proved popular with revolutionary movements-turned-governments looking to create a post-colonial memorial landscape, and it provides skilled workers at a very competitive price. “Only the North Koreans could build my statue ... I had no money,” the then-Senegalese president, Abdoulaye Wade, told the Wall Street Journal when the African Renaissance Monument was completed at a reported cost of $27 million. Close to 4,000 people work at Mansudae — a vast complex the size of a small village with hundreds of studios housed inside cavernous cement buildings. It was founded in 1959 by Kim Il-sung and a giant statue of the founding president and his son and successor Kim Jong-il — both on horseback — greets visitors inside the main entrance gates. The studios employ 700 artists who are ranked in a clearly defined hierarchy. — AFP More from North Korea Nuclear: US warns North Korea

