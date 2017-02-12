A rogue state

There is no consensus on exactly where North Korea is in terms of miniaturising a nuclear device so that it can be delivered via a missile. In March 2016 Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said the US had not seen North Korea demonstrate an ability to miniaturise a warhead. Two days later Admiral Bill Gortney, the officer responsible for defending US air space, told a Senate panel it was “prudent” to assume that Pyongyang could strike the US, despite the intelligence community giving it “a very low probability of success”. Professor Siegfried Hecker of Stanford University, a highly authoritative voice on North Korea’s weapons’ development, says “we must assume that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has designed and demonstrated nuclear warheads that can be mounted on some of its short-range and perhaps medium-range missiles”. Writing in September 2016, he said Pyongyang’s ability to field an intercontinental ballistic missile fitted with a nuclear warhead capable of reaching the US was “still a long way off — perhaps five to 10 years, but likely doable if the programme is unconstrained”.