New Indonesia tsunami network could add crucial minutes

The magnitude 9.1 quake in 2004, centred in the north of a subduction zone where one major section of the earth’s crust is being forced under another, released enough energy to make a similarly powerful quake in that area unlikely in the foreseeable future. In the section of that “megathrust” off Padang, pressure has built relentlessly and an undersea earthquake greater than magnitude 8.5 is possible in the next few decades.

To boost its detection ability, tsunami-prone Japan has linked dozens of sea floor sensors off its eastern coast with thousands of kilometres of fibre-optic cable. That cost several hundred million dollars and a similar endeavour would be impossibly expensive for Indonesia, a vast but poor archipelago in one of most seismically active regions in the world. But with $3 million (Dh11 million) of funding from the US National Science Foundation, a prototype network of undersea sensors has been deployed between Padang and the Mentawai islands. Buoys are not needed because the undersea seismometers and pressure sensors send data-laden sound waves to the warm surface waters. From there they refract back into the depths, travelling 20-30 kilometres to the next node in the network and so on. At its final undersea point, the network needs a few kilometres of fibre optic cable to connect it to a shore station in the Mentawai islands where the cascades of data would be transmitted by satellite to the meteorology and geophysics agency, which issues tsunami warnings, and to disaster officials in Padang. “This entire process likely takes 1-3 minutes instead of the 5-45 minutes typical of the buoy system,” said Louise Comfort, a University of Pittsburgh expert in disaster management who has led the project, which also involves engineers from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute. “We get a more immediate record of the seismic movement and with that more immediate record we gain a few minutes of very valuable time,” she said. “And we get a clearer signal of whether or not there is going to be a tsunami.” Laying the cable will cost the Indonesian government about 1.5 billion rupiah (Dh411,376; $112,000), said Turyana, the ocean engineer. The Ministry of Research, Technology and Higher Education is considering a funding proposal. The system has not been deployed elsewhere, but could be an option for other poor countries or regions that are vulnerable to tsunamis. Since 2004, the mantra among disaster officials in Indonesia has been that the earthquake is the tsunami warning and signal for immediate evacuation. Not everyone is convinced a tsunami detection system is essential. “Why? Because the tsunami is too quick to arrive to the land. After the earthquake, we evacuate. No need to detect the tsunami. Just evacuate. That is the second opinion. That is why it is hard to have the budget,” said Turyana. Memories of the 2004 tsunami are fresh enough that Indonesians living near the coast typically run for high ground whenever the land shakes, as it frequently does. Yet without a reliable system that reduces false alarms, a “crying wolf” effect will eventually change people’s behaviour, say proponents of the detection network. Not least, it can give disaster officials give crucial information about a tsunami, such as the heights of its waves and where and when they will hit. “This system is to make sure the tsunami is really coming,” said Febrin Ismail, a structural engineer involved in earthquake mitigation and tsunami planning for Padang. “Sometimes after the earthquake, people are running and then they see the tsunami doesn’t come. In the future maybe they don’t run again. We are afraid the quake itself is not effective.”









