Strike shuts much of southern Nepal after 3 killed

The Communist Party of Nepal was in power and its leader, Khadga Prasad Oli, was prime minister when the Madhesis held protests between August 2015 and February 2016 after Oli rejected their demands for changes to a new constitution that would give the ethnic group more territory in proposed federal states.

The protests shut down southern towns for months, blocking the border with India and stopping the supply of fuel and medicine. The protests eventually fizzled out and a new administration that took power in August 2016 promised to address the demands by the Madhesis. The protests have been held in southern towns since Saturday and come ahead of district and municipal elections set for May.









