Nepalis still seeking truth

The beginning of the Maoist movement in Nepal can be traced to 1949, with the formation of the country’s first Communist party. In the 1960s, while Nepal was ruled by an absolute monarchy, young men and women looked increasingly to ideas circulated during the Cultural Revolution in China and the Naxalite movement in India. Communism emerged as the way to uproot the monarchy and achieve total state control through an armed uprising.

The movement remained relatively obscure until the 1990s, when a radicalised section of the Maoists began to organise. Guided by Nepal’s current prime minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal — who goes by his nom de guerre, Prachanda, or “the fierce one” in Nepali — the war officially began in 1996 and ended with a peace deal in 2006. In an interview, Surya Kiran Gurung, the chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, defended the work of his office. Cataloguing the challenges his staff has faced over the last two years, Gurung said there was no law in Nepal that criminalised torture, making prosecution tricky, and a short statute of limitations on reporting sexual violence. And money has always been a hurdle, he said. “What I have been asking from the government is to give us the budget that we need,” Gurung said, noting that the commission has yet to hire investigators outside Kathmandu, the capital. “I’m here to take up my responsibility. I’m not here for a job.” Devi Sunuwar, whose 15-year-old daughter, Maina, was captured by the army in 2004, tortured with the live wire of a water heater and eventually killed, scoffed when asked if the Truth and Reconciliation Commission had been working on behalf of victims. The commission is so underfunded, she said, it can barely afford refreshments at events organised for victims. “All they offer is black tea,” she said tartly. She said Nepal’s political leadership, including the Maoist party, had no interest in settling past grievances. Last year, she and members of a victims’ collective visited Dahal to present a memorandum of demands. The meeting did not go well, she said. “The way he talked to us sent a very negative message,” she said. “He said those who earn in dollars,” the non-governmental organisations, “they’re provoking victims to speak up. In the villages, they will slowly forget, and only the clever ones in Kathmandu will continue fighting. Eventually, they too will forget.” The prime minister’s office did not respond to multiple requests for an interview. In the days after his son’s death, Tharu said, he tried to recover the body for a cremation ceremony, only to discover that it had been transferred to a Maoist military camp that he was not permitted to visit. Months later, he would learn that his son had been buried in an unmarked plot. Years later, when the government promised victims about $4,500 (Dh16,527) in compensation, Tharu said, the first instalment of the payment, around $900, was pocketed by a district-level government employee.









