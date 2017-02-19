Giving power to the people

“Before there was some mismanagement that some industries get 24 hours [of power], some industries get 12 hours, some industries get only 8 hours. There was unequal distribution of electricity that was not as per the rules of NEA,” Ghising said.

In addition, he brought online some power plants that had been sitting idle due to poor maintenance, and launched a public awareness campaign to encourage people to avoid electricity-guzzling activities — such as ironing and pumping water — in the evenings when demand for power is at its highest. But arguably the single greatest weapon Ghising has is the backing of the prime minister and the energy and finance ministers. For one of the first times in Nepal’s short history as a parliamentary democracy, all four are members of the Maoist party and that political alignment is bearing fruit. The country is due to hold its first local elections in nearly two decades later this year and the Maoists need to show results to boost their chances at the polls. But while Ghising might have turned on the lights for much of Nepal, the country will need to harness its huge hydropower potential to keep the electricity flowing. “It’s cautious optimism because we are known to squander opportunities,” said Sujeev Shakya, founder of the Kathmandu-based Nepal Economic Forum, of the recent drop in load-shedding. He added: “Now at [the] NEA you have a good guy and he may try to reform, but the system is designed to take care of the interests of few.” Nepal with its mountain river system should be an energy-producing powerhouse. Experts say it could be generating 83,000 megawatts of power, but its total installed generation capacity currently stands at less than two per cent of that. Construction on two long mooted projects is finally expected to begin later this year. It will take around seven years before they come online, but even one would double Nepal’s current generation capacity, eventually transforming it into an energy exporter. That would be a game changer for the Himalayan nation, which currently relies on India for electricity in the winter dry season. But with the average tenure of governments in Nepal at around seven months, many are concerned that another change at the top could reverse the recent gains. “Development of hydro energy infrastructure requires a long-term view. And with these short-term governments it’s very difficult to believe they can have a long-term view,” Shakya said. And on the now lit streets of Kathmandu, suspicion darkens the mood. “I don’t know the details, but I feel like Nepalis were kept in the dark for too long,” said Shrestha as she styled a client’s hair into cascading curls. “There is a tension that there will be power cuts again if the government changes.”









