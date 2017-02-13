Ex-Gurkha bid to reclaim ‘oldest on Everest’ title

This year is expected to be particularly crowded as it is the last chance for climbers who were forced off the mountain by the quake to use their extended permits.

Sherchan, who joined the British Gurkhas when he was a teenager and served for five years, said he always had a penchant for adventure. “My personal motto is that I wish to do something that no one else has done before.” With his bid to summit Everest this year, the slightly hard of hearing grandfather hopes to prove that age is no barrier to adventure. “By climbing Everest at this age I want to boost the self-confidence of elderly people, inspire new generations and establish a proud identity for Nepal,” he said. “The gods should help with the weather and keep me well. I have no diseases, I’ve always been healthy. My age will not stop me.”









