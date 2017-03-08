Najeeb softens line in bid to get Malaysians out of North Korea

“It’s been hard for us to do the DNA verification as no one has come forward,’ Najeeb said. “Maybe they’re scared to come forward.” Malaysia has said it would only release Kim’s body to the next of kin, refusing demands from North Korea to hand it over without an autopsy.

A man claiming to be Kim Jong Nam’s son said he was lying low with his mother and sister in a video posted online by a group that said it helped rescue them following the airport murder. The governments of Netherlands, China, the United States, and a fourth unnamed country provided emergency humanitarian assistance to protect the family, the group, called Cheollima Civil Defence, said in a statement released on Wednesday along with the video. An official at South Korea’s National Intelligence Service said the man in the video is Kim Han Sol, Kim’s 21-year-old son. “I’m currently with my mother and my sister ...,” the man says during the 40-second video, without disclosing his location. “We hope this gets better soon.” Reuters could not independently verify the video. Kim Han Sol is the son of Kim Jong Nam’s second wife, who had been living in the Chinese territory of Macau with Kim under Beijing’s protection after the family went into exile several years ago. ‘Extraction and protection’ South Korean intelligence officers say Kim Jong Un had issued standing orders for the elimination of his elder half-brother. The statement released on the website of Cheollima Civil Defence said the organisation responded last month to an emergency request by Kim Jong Nam’s family for “extraction and protection”. US officials and South Korean intelligence suspect North Korean agents were behind the assassination of Kim Jong Nam. He had spoken out publicly against his family’s dynastic rule of North Korea. The only people charged so far are a Vietnamese woman and an Indonesian woman, accused of smearing the victim’s face with VX. The police are pressing to question up to three men believed to be hiding in the North Korean embassy, but said they would not raid the building. Police have said that four other North Koreans fled Malaysia hours after the murder. The only one to have been detained was released and deported on Friday due to insufficient evidence.









