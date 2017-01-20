Myanmar: Why the country is being ripped apart

The UN describes Rohingya as a religious and linguistic minority from western Myanmar. It says the Rohingya are one of the most persecuted minorities in the world. But even the origins of the word Rohingya, and how they came to be in Myanmar, are controversial with some historians saying the group dates back centuries and others saying it only emerged as a campaigning force last century.

The Myanmar government says they are relatively recent migrants from the Indian subcontinent. As a result, the country's constitution does not include them among indigenous groups qualifying for citizenship. The Rakhine majority has resented the presence of Rohingyas, who they view as Muslim people from another country. There is widespread public hostility towards the Rohingya in Myanmar. The Rohingya feel they are part of Myanmar and claim persecution by the state. Neighbouring Bangladesh already hosts several hundred thousand refugees from Myanmar and says it cannot take any more.










