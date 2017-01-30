Myanmar ruling party says Muslim lawyer’s killing political

“As we are from a different religion there were many people who didn’t like and hated it. I think that also could be a reason (for his murder),” she told DVB TV outside the hospital where her father’s body had been taken.

Senior NLD leaders, including party patron Tin Oo, met visibly distraught relatives at Ko Ni’s Yangon home on Monday morning before a planned funeral later in the day. “Losing that kind of person is great loss for the country, for democratic forces and for us (the party),” Tin Oo told reporters, describing the killing as an “assassination”. Myanmar’s border regions have simmered for decades with ethnic minority insurgencies. But it is rare for prominent political figures to be murdered in Yangon, the country’s booming and largely safe commercial hub. However in recent years Myanmar has witnessed a surge of anti-Muslim sentiment, fanned by hardline Buddhist nationalists. Around five per cent of Myanmar’s population is Muslim. Suu Kyi has herself faced criticism for not fielding a single Muslim candidate during the 2015 elections, a move which analysts said was a sop to Buddhist hardliners. She has also faced international censure for her failure to criticise the crackdown on the Rohingya in Rakhine state. Since the launch of the crackdown in October at least 66,000 Rohingya have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh, alleging security forces are carrying out a campaign of rape, torture and mass killings. Suu Kyi and the military have denied allegations of abuse. Amnesty International described Ko Ni as “a tireless human rights campaigner”, adding his death marked “the loss of an important voice in the fight for human rights in Myanmar”. The International Crisis Group, a think tank that has previously sounded the alarm over rising religious intolerance in Myanmar, said the killing “underlines the urgency of the Myanmar government and society coming together to condemn all forms of hate speech”.









