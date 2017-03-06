Malaysia PM chides North Korea as ‘rude’ envoy is sent packing

“This means that we are firm on the question of our honour ... there is no one who can undermine us or disrupt us as they please,” he said.

Asked whether Malaysia, which recalled its ambassador to Pyongyang for consultations, would be reviewing diplomatic ties with North Korea, Najeeb was non-committal. “We will see. We’ll take it one step at a time.” The North Korean embassy has maintained silence since the expulsion order and Ambassador Kang has not appeared in public. He was supposed to leave Malaysia by 6pm on Monday (1000 GMT). The two country have maintained friendly ties since the 1970s, and until this week Malaysia was one of the few countries that North Koreans could enter without a visa. But that privilege has been revoked. So far, Malaysian prosecutors have charged an Indonesian woman and a Vietnamese woman for the murder. But police have identified eight North Koreans, including a senior embassy official and state airline employee, wanted for questioning in the probe. Police say that four of the North Koreans police they want to interview left Malaysia in the hours after the murder. Only one North Korean suspect was apprehended, but after a week in custody Ri Jong Chol was deported on Friday after being released due to insufficient evidence. Speaking to reporters in Beijing on Saturday, Ri accused Malaysia of using coercion to try to extract a confession. “I realised that this is a conspiracy, plot, to try to damage the status and honour of the republic,” Ri said. Kim Jong Nam, who had been living in the Chinese territory of Macau under Beijing’s protection, had spoken out publicly against his family’s dynastic control of isolated, nuclear-armed North Korea.









