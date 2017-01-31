Malaysia capsize survivor tells of hanging on to friend’s body

“My friend died. We dragged his body around for half a day, but we couldn’t manage any more so we had to let it go.” The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said the tourists were rescued by fishermen and tugboats. Military ships and aircraft were scouring the choppy waters for the missing five.

Fellow survivor Yang Yaoru said their collective will helped them endure the cold. They were sharing the little food they had and urging each other to stay alive. Yang, who was on holiday with her mother, said the survivors huddled together to try to shake off the cold and did not loosen their grip. Yang said she was especially concerned about her mother, who was not a good swimmer. “If I had died, my mother couldn’t have survived by herself ... I must bring my mother home,” the 24-year-old Yang told Chinese broadcaster CCTV from her hospital bed. Thousands of Chinese visitors flock to Mengalum island during the long Lunar New Year holidays. China is one of Malaysia’s main sources of tourists. Ties between the two countries were strained in 2014 when Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 went missing on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Most of its passengers were from China. The search for the airliner ended this month without success. Boating accidents involving tourists are common off Sabah. Media reports said police arrested the owner of the catamaran and two crew and were investigating.









