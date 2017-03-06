Almost good enough to eat

“Photos don’t really give a sense of volume — the replicas are the actual size so customers know immediately when they go into a restaurant what to expect, even before they’re served,” said Norihito Hatanaka, who runs the family company which was founded in the mid-sixties.

Hatanaka doesn’t worry much about new technologies, such as 3-D printers, taking over the food replica business. “3-D printers cannot recreate an artist’s touch and it would ultimately be more expensive because the materials are pricey and you’d still have to keep painting them,” he says. “It’s a job for humans who have the creativity that machines lack. They don’t know what is beautiful and appetising.” For veteran Mishima some the hardest work is reproducing raw products like sushi. “When it’s grilled fish, the characteristic colours are easier to recreate,” he said. “But creating the colour of freshness — that’s tough.” Any food can be recreated from a silicone mold, whether it’s a spongy cake or sizzling hamburger. Each bit — bun, meat, tomato, cheese — is made separately before they’re painted and assembled piece by piece. The last step is a coat of varnish to give food a glistening look sure to catch the eye of peckish passers-by. But replicas don’t come cheap. A single dish can cost several hundred dollars, so some restaurants rent food model sets by the month for upwards of 6,000 yen (Dh194 or $50). Takizo Iwasaki — whose eponymous firm controls about half the market in Japan — is widely credited for turning faux food into what is now a $90 million business. It’s not a growth industry, though. High-end restaurants shun the idea of plastic replicas to display their dishes, and the idea hasn’t caught on much outside Japan. But Mishima and his colleagues — three twentysomething women — don’t think replicas are going to fade into culinary history just yet. “It’s been a childhood dream to make this fake food,” said employee Asumi Shimodaira, as she worked on a plate of inedible ravioli. For company president Hatanaka, it’s the action models — like a spaghetti-wrapped fork suspended in air — that are his favourite. But the firm isn’t content to stick to old recipes. It is pushing into new lines like fake food fashion accessories, such as fruit earrings, fried egg rings, and bacon slice headbands. They also make pieces for those looking for unique footwear, or fun window displays. One pair of boots, covered in plastic toast and dripping with fake ice cream and fruit sauce, can sell for 36,000 yen. “We’re not satisfied just taking the orders from restaurants,” Hatanaka said. “We like to make original creations too.” More from Japan Japan approves changes to sex crime law

