Indonesian, Filipino students protest Trump’s immigration ban

“Actually this is not only for Muslims but this is war against humanity because the immigrants or refugees around the world, not only from Muslim countries, don’t have to be treated like this,” said activist Filza Inanuma. “Everybody should have rights to go everywhere they want for their protection, for their life.”

A similar rally was held outside the seaside US Embassy in the Philippine capital, Manila, where protesters burnt a portrait of Trump. No violence was reported.









