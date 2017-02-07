Veteran AIADMK leader raises suspicions over Jaya’s death

“On the night of September 22, there was a war of words between the people of the house. It was about some happening with the other side’s family (Sasikala’s family) and Jayalalitha and she was pushed down. She fell down and she became unconscious,” Pandian alleged, adding, “This appeared in the papers next day.”

Questioning the secrecy surrounding the death of Jayalalitha, he said events that took place ahead of Jayalalitha’s hospitalisation should be probed involving those at home. “The hospital may cite patient’s right of privacy, but no one at home can take this defence,” he said. Pandian said he remained silent since the death of Jayalalitha but the scenario of Tamil Nadu politics in the past two days have been “disturbing me and are pushing me to confess a lot of truths regarding Jayalalitha’s passing.” The charges were made by Pandian, a day after London-based specialist Richard Beale, Apollo and government doctors ruled out poisoning as the cause of Jayalalitha’s death and asserted that there was “no conspiracy” or mystery in either the line of treatment or what led to her end. Opposing the elevation of Sasikala, Pandian said she does not have the locus standi to either be the party chief or Chief Minister. He said it was against party rules. “Only cadres can elect the general secretary.” “Sasikala does not deserve to be either the party supremo or the Chief Minister,” Pandian said, two days after Sasikala was elected AIADMK Legislature Party leader, paving the way for her becoming the chief minister. Pandian claimed that within 20 days of the demise of Jayalalitha, party leaders were “made to say” that they wanted Sasikala to be the party chief. Manoj, who was also AIADMK Rajya Sabha member between 2010-16, referred to the “present developments”, an apparent reference to Sasikala being chosen AIADMK Legislature party leader, and said it was “happening against the wishes of the people by betraying them”. Reacting to Pandian’s charges, AIADMK spokesperson C R Saraswathi alleged that he wanted to split the party. “Why is he creating a scene now? What was he doing during those 60 days (since Jayalalitha’s death)?” she asked. Saraswati alleged that in 1989, two years after the death of MG Ramachandran, he opposed “Amma” and stood by Janaki Ramchandran (MGR’s widow). “Claims (are) being made to create confusion now. he could have approached the party forum,” she said. More from India Man ends life at wife’s tomb

Congress demands apology from PM

Once-reviled scavenger bird now pride of India

Kerala bank staff set out to shame defaulters









