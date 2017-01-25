  • January 26, 2017
Trump to host Indian PM Modi

US president extends invite to leader of 'true friend' India during phone conversation

Washington: President Donald Trump will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States later this year, the White House said after the pair spoke by phone Tuesday.

During the call, Trump emphasized that the United States “considers India a true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world,” according to a readout of the call.

“The two discussed opportunities to strengthen the partnership between the United States and India in broad areas such as the economy and defence.

“President Trump looked forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi in the United States later this year.”

