The ribbon has run out

Now, there are just 10-15 pages a day for the hundreds of lawyers scurrying through the maze of buildings and corridors. At 15 rupees a page, or about 20 cents, that barely pays for transportation to work, typewriter ribbons and an occasional tune-up from the complex’s last typewriter repairman. For the typists, things only get busy when all the computers are in use, or there’s an electricity outage.

More than 20 years ago, Kumar realised that everything in the typing world would soon change dramatically. "The first time I saw the computer, I knew the typewriter would be finished one day," he said. On a computer, letters and legal forms can be re-used endlessly, requiring only changes in dates and names. Often, typists aren't needed at all. He laughs, but the bitterness is barely hidden: "Now the time has come!" In hindsight, he says he probably should have learnt how to use a computer. But the typing business remained pretty good until about 10 years ago, as computers grew cheaper and more widely available, so he never bothered. Now, at age 65, he thinks it's probably too late. "I think it's time I left all this behind," he said. Then he looked directly at me and squinted suspiciously: "Why are you asking all these questions about typewriters?" It's a valid question. Technology changes constantly. Jobs die out regularly. Did journalists write about the decline of the video store rental clerk? Did we mourn the end of the LED watch? But there's something different about the typewriter, which for more than a century was so important to how the world communicated. It was how presidents issued orders, how Hemingway wrote books, how reporters filed stories. Everything from painfully dull memos to deeply erotic love letters were crafted on typewriters. In India, the typewriter was never just a piece of office equipment. It was a sign of education, of professional achievement, of women's growing independence as they slowly entered the workforce. It's been a Bollywood plot line and a symbol of nationalism ("The all-Indian Typewriter embodies the latest advances," read a 1950s advertisement for Bombay-based Godrej typewriters) Even today it can be a path to success. In a country where government jobs have long been tickets to the middle class, thousands of Indians will sometimes apply for a single clerical position. And while most government offices have shifted to computers for typing tests, some still require a typewriter. For Suresh Bansal, who for 40 years has managed and taught at Anand Type, Shorthand and Keypunch College, that's welcome news. "You cannot look down at the keys while you type! This is the most important thing on the tests," Bansal said. The school is little more than a few rooms in an old stone and brick building. Twenty years ago, every typewriter in the school would be in use almost constantly. "One person would stand up and someone else would sit down," said Bansal, sitting beneath fluorescent tube lights in one of the two classrooms, his greying hair combed across his scalp. Back then there were hundreds of little typing schools in New Delhi, crowded with university students, aspiring clerks and young women hoping for jobs as secretaries. Around 2000, things started to slow down. India's economy was started to grow then, and computers no longer seemed impossibly expensive. First the foreign companies — Facit, Remington — closed their Indian operations. Then in 2009, the Indian firm Godrej and Boyce shut down the country's last typewriter production line. The world's few remaining typewriter manufacturers focus mostly on speciality lines, like clear plastic typewriters used in prisons to avoid smuggling. Chawla's office, like his business, seems stuck in another time. There's a list of approved holidays on the bulletin board for 1983, a calendar from 1988. The rooms are piled high — sometimes higher than you can see — with old typewriters and metal keyboards and mysterious dusty boxes. He keeps it all, since spare parts are almost impossible to find anymore, and old typewriters are often cannibalised for their parts. There's no computer in the office. Chawla has one at home, but feels there would be something disloyal about bringing it to the office. He does all his work on a portable Godrej Prima. It's more than a decade old. It's in perfect condition.

