Tamil politics plays out like its tinsel stars and stories

Sasikala claims to have the support of as many as 131 MLAs, which is sufficient for the AIADMK to stay in power, but OPS supporters feel that the claim is highly exaggerated. Observers feel a split in the party is imminent, and some feel that the situation is just ripe for the Bharatiya Janata Party to get a foothold in Tamil Nadu, aligning with any of the splintered factions of the AIADMK.