Stark similarities between Rabri Devi and Sasikala

Till the end of the last year, Sasikala didn’t hold any position in politics and would better appear as Jayalalitha’s ‘shadow’. It was only after Jaya’s death in December last that she was appointed AIADMK’s general secretary before finally elected the AIADMK Legislature Party leader. Earlier, she was only a close aide of Jaya.

Secondly, Rabri was accused of amassing wealth disproportionate to her known source of income. The case came to haunt her for long as she was usually seen making rounds of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) courts, which ultimately acquitted her. Tamil Nadu CM-designate Sasikala, too, faces disproportionate assets case against her and the Supreme Court is likely to announce its judgement in the case next week. It is in light of a possible adverse judgment against her that the TN Governor C Vidyasagar Rao is said to be against a “hasty swearing-in”. During Jaya’s three tenures as the chief minister, Sasikala was alleged to have misused her closeness to her mentor to amass huge wealth for her family, and was arrested along with Jaya in this case. Thirdly, Rabri Devi’s elevation to the top post led to a revolt in the ruling RJD with many leaders accusing the party president of getting involved in “family politics” to keep the power within the family. Leaders like Pappu Yadav and Shankar Prasad Tekriwal openly raised a banner of revolt against party leadership and unsuccessfully tried many a time to bring down the government. Quite like Rabri, Sasikala’s appointment for the top job has also led to revolt within the party with many said to be against her swearing in. The latest to challenge her appointment are AIADMK leader PH Pandian and his son Manoj Pandian, a Rajya Sabha member, who are against Sasikala’s elevation to the CM’s post. Jaya’s niece Deepa Jayakumar has also said Sasikala’s elevation to the post of CM was not “acceptable”. “Their accession has been shocking, the charges levelled against them are similar, they are not chosen by the people, and the judicial cases cast a shadow over both. Yes, the story seems to be the same,” Ekta Kumar, a political expert, was quoted as saying in a local magazine. More from India Man ends life at wife’s tomb

