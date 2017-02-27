Srinivas Kuchibotla to be cremated in Hyderabad

While the government of India had announced all the arrangements to bring the body home, media reports from Kansas say that a fund of $600,000 (Dh2,203,559) was raised for Srinivas and his family through crowdfunding. Another campaign raised $100,000 for Srinivas and his injured Indian friend, Alok Reddy Madasani. Another $30,000 was collected for Alok’s treatment and $400,000 for an American citizen, Grillot, who was injured while trying to save the Indian engineers.