Spontaneous Sehwag tweets like he hit sixes

Reacting to anything is Sehwag’s habit. Speaking to Gulf News recently on how he has hit the first ball of an innings for a boundary, he said: “Never had I gone out to hit a boundary off the first ball. I was only reacting to the ball.” Sehwag’s tweets are witty and he enjoys engaging in banter like he did with British journalist Piers Morgan after India’s poor show in the Olympics. Morgan went on to point out Sehwag’s spelling mistake in the tweet. When India’s top women badminton player Saina Nehwal won the Australian Open, he tweeted: “Saina May more success keep kissing your feet, the way you keep kissing these Trophies. He also posted a picture of Nehwal kissing the trophy.